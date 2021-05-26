Two of the affected organizations were involved in the St. Petersburg Dialogue, a German-Russian forum bringing together civil society groups, think tanks and decision-makers from the two countries.
“To ban the work of organizations that strive for understanding between our two countries and peoples is a serious setback for our efforts to achieve better relations with Russia,” said German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.
“Nothing about their work can warrant or justify such a serious step,” said Maas. “I urge Russia to reverse this step and encourage the free exchange within civil society. Representatives of civil society must be allowed to do their work without being criminalized.”