In a phone call, the president warned Putin that Russia must take action to disrupt ransomware groups operating there, or the United States would impose consequences, the White House said in a statement.
“I made it very clear to him that the United States expects when a ransomware operation is coming from his soil, even though it’s not sponsored by the state, we expect them to act if we give them enough information to act on who that is,” Biden said after the statement was released.
Asked by a reporter if there would be consequences, Biden said, “yes.” The president did not elaborate.
He noted that Washington and Moscow now have a means to communicate when an issue arises.
“So it went well,” Biden said. “I’m optimistic.”
Friday’s call came after a face-to-face meeting between the two leaders three weeks ago in Geneva, during which Biden delivered a similar warning.
Once considered largely a criminal menace, ransomware attacks are now treated by the federal government as a national security threat. The assault on Colonial Pipeline in May led to long lines and gasoline shortages in much of the Southeast, and a June attack on JBS, the world’s largest meat supplier, sparked fears of beef and pork shortages.
Though ransomware attacks have increased over the last 18 months, “this is the first time...that there has been this level of engagement at this level,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, defending Biden’s approach.
“Let me say that the president is a believer in face-to-face diplomacy when possible and leader-to-leader diplomacy when that’s not possible,” she said. “ … And certainly the president knew, even when they met in Geneva, that there would be a need for ongoing discussions and engagements.”
After the Geneva summit, the two sides began strategic consultations involving White House cyber and regional experts and Russian officials. Another virtual meeting is scheduled for next week.
Psaki declined to say what actions the United States might take if Moscow fails to curb the attacks. “I don’t think anyone expects [the president] or us to preview our punches,” she said.
According to the Kremlin’s readout of their call, Putin told Biden that Russia had expressed willingness to cooperate on the issue, but that U.S. law enforcement agencies had not approached Russian authorities about the recent cyberattacks.
A senior administration official, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the matter remains highly sensitive, disputed that. “We have relayed multiple specific requests for action on cyber criminals” to Moscow, the official said.
Robyn Dixon contributed to this report.