Lavrov described Stoltenberg’s statement as “absolutely irresponsible” and “outrageous.”
“It’s not just fanning confrontation. It’s an attempt to provoke a hot conflict,” the minister said, speaking to members of the upper house of Russia’s parliament.
Relations between Russia and NATO sank to post-Cold War lows after Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and supported a separatist insurgency that started the same year in eastern Ukraine.
Tensions escalated last month amid Ukrainian and Western concerns about a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine that raised fears that Moscow could invade its neighbor.
The longtime leader of Belarus, President Alexander Lukashenko, said in a Tuesday interview that his country would be willing to host Russian nuclear weapons if NATO redeployed U.S. atomic bombs from Germany to Eastern Europe.
Lavrov described Lukashenko’s offer as a “serious warning prompted by the reckless Western policy.”