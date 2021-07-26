Navalny’s website, as well as the website of his top strategist Leonid Volkov and longtime ally Lyubov Sobol were unavailable on Monday. The websites of Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption and the network of about 40 regional offices, which) were outlawed as extremist groups last month, were also unavailable — and so were the website of the Navalny-backed Alliance of Doctors union and an online page calling for Navalny’s freedom.