At the same time, Gerasimov had praise uring his meeting with French Gen. François Lecointre, chief of the defense staff, for the contacts between the Russian and French armed forces.
The Russian military chief also hailed a bilateral agreement to prevent air and navy incidents.
Russia-West relations have plunged to post-Cold War lows after Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea and Moscow’s support for a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine.
Russia and NATO have blamed each other for a spike in tensions.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.