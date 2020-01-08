“I’m cancer free. That’s good,” Ginsburg said, with CNN reporting that she was “sounding energized and speaking animatedly.”

Ginsburg’s intensive radiation treatment for a malignant tumor on her pancreas in August had followed a diagnosis of lung cancer at the end of 2018 that resulted in the removal of part of her left lung and forced her to miss oral arguments for the first time in 25 years on the bench.

The feminist icon appeared in public shortly after her August treatment, telling a rapturous crowd at the National Book Festival in Washington that “This audience can see that I am alive.”

But the back-to-back health scares worried Democrats who don’t want her liberal voice replaced on the nation’s highest court with a conservative one by President Trump.

The court is split 5-4 in favor of Republican-appointed justices. If Trump fills another open seat, as he’s predicted he will, it would cement the Supreme Court as right-leaning for generations.

Ginsburg’s fans, many of who call her the “Notorious RBG” and have her likeness as action figures, tattoos and on ugly Christmas sweaters, celebrated the news of her clean bill of health on social media.

“I swear, this woman is made of some magical stuff! #RBG,” @dr_seminnis wrote on Twitter.

“A rare piece of good news in this day & age! #RBG,” @PettyBettyBB tweeted.

Ginsburg beat cancer for the first time in 1999 when she was diagnosed with colon cancer and again in 2009 when she was treated for pancreatic cancer.