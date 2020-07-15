At 87, Ginsburg is the oldest member of the nation’s highest court and the leader of its liberal wing. In recent years, Ginsburg has reached cult-level status among the left.
Since being appointed to the high court by President Bill Clinton in 1993, Ginsburg has had a number of health scares. Last summer, she received treatment for pancreatic cancer that forced her to miss oral arguments for the first time in her career. It was the fourth time she’d been treated for cancer. Earlier this year, she declared herself cancer free.
Ginsburg’s health is of great concern to Democrats who fear a scenario in which President Trump fills her seat with a third conservative justice who would tilt the court even further right. In his first term, Trump has already placed two Supreme Court judges, Neil M. Gorsuch and Brett M. Kavanaugh.
Given Ginsburg’s age, as well as the ages of Justice Clarence Thomas, 72, and Justice Stephen G. Breyer, 81, the outcome of the 2020 presidential election could determine the makeup of the Supreme Court for generations.
Mark Berman contributed to this report.