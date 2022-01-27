Harper left mention of Ryan to her closing remarks and declined to criticize her party. It was a sign of how, despite their policy differences, Democrats are trying to avoid deep divides ahead of what is expected to be a grueling midterm election season. And that is particularly the case in Ohio, where a dozen or so candidates are jockeying to stand out in a race to replace retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman, a contest that could help determine party control of the U.S. Senate.