Former House speaker Paul D. Ryan went on Twitter on Wednesday to predict President Trump will win reelection in 2020 — an apparent effort to clean up remarks earlier this week in which he said a Democrat could prevail if the race turns on Trump’s personality.

During a lecture Monday in Vero Beach, Fla., Ryan said that he thinks there are Democrats in the 2020 field who could defeat Trump, according to an account by Treasure Coast Newspapers that was highlighted Tuesday by other media outlets.

“The person who defines that race is going to win the race. If this is about Donald Trump and his personality, he isn’t going to win it,” Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, reportedly said.

Ryan, who had a rocky relationship with Trump during the 2016 campaign and parts of his presidency, offered a different take in his tweet on Wednesday.

“To be clear, GOP wins elections when they’re about ideas not when they’re personality contests like Dems & media want,” Ryan wrote. “We’re clearly better off because of @realDonaldTrump. His record of accomplishment is why he’ll win re-election especially when compared to Dems’ leftward lurch.”

Among those who took exception to Ryan’s reported remarks was House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who was asked about his assessment of Trump’s 2020 prospects at a news conference in Washington on Tuesday.

“I disagree,” McCarthy said. “This president has a lot of successes to talk about, and that’s why he will be reelected.”