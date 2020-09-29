The district reaches from Stephenville and the northern suburbs of Dallas and Fort Worth to Wichita Falls and the Red River.
Luther’s springboard into politics came in May when she spent about two days in jail for refusing to shut down her salon despite Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s emergency orders. She received $500,000 in donations with the help of conservative activists at a time when protests over COVID-19 restrictions unfolded across the country.
She has hammered Abbott and effectively made her campaign a referendum on the governor’s handling of the pandemic. Nationwide, other GOP candidates are also counting on lingering voter resentment of lockdown orders to help boost them into office, at a time when President Donald Trump’s reelection may hinge on persuading voters that the worst is behind America.
A date for the runoff election has not yet been scheduled. The winner will succeed Republican Pat Fallon, who resigned to run for a seat in the U.S. House.
