She said Sanders would “take a few days to rest, but he’s ready to get back out there and is looking forward to the October debate.”

AD

The next debate will be held on Oct. 15 in Columbus, Ohio. CNN and the New York Times will host the debate, which will air in prime time and is expected to draw millions of viewers.

AD

Thursday’s announcement was the most concrete indicator of the Vermont senator’s timeline for returning to the campaign after doctors found the blockage and inserted two stents earlier this week.

It remained unclear whether Sanders, 78, would resume his normal campaign activities before the debate. Jeff Weaver, a senior Sanders adviser, said Wednesday that Sanders had canceled appearances “until further notice.”

The overall state of Sanders’s health was also unclear. A spokesman declined to provide more specifics about his condition beyond the statement from Jane Sanders.

AD

Sanders was hospitalized during a trip to Nevada after experiencing chest pains at a Tuesday campaign event, according to Weaver. He was still recovering in a hospital on Thursday, the campaign said.

Jane Sanders flew to Las Vegas to be with him on Wednesday, according to the campaign.

AD

An artery blockage such as Sanders’s normally has a good prognosis and does not tend to require a long recovery period, medical experts said.

The senator thanked those who have wished him a speedy recovery, taking the opportunity Wednesday to highlight Medicare-for-all, his proposal for universal health care. “None of us know when a medical emergency might affect us. And no one should fear going bankrupt if it occurs. Medicare for All!” he tweeted.

AD

Sanders has been campaigning at an aggressive pace in recent weeks, often holding multiple events per day, sometimes in more than one state.

Sanders generally appears robust and energetic, but he has dealt with minor health issues over the past few months, such as losing his voice during a trip to Denver and injuring his head on the edge of a shower door in March, opening a wound that required seven stitches.

AD

Sanders has vowed to release his health records before the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses, the first contest of the primary season. Former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), two other candidates in their 70s, have made the same promise.

AD

Polls show Biden, Warren and Sanders are the three leading candidates for the Democratic nomination, and a younger generation of White House hopefuls has struggled to keep pace with them.

Sanders’s Democratic rivals have wished Sanders a speedy recovery, and at least one campaign has sought to help his team deal with the difficult moment. Warren’s campaign sent dinner to Sanders campaign staffers working at his D.C. headquarters on Wednesday, prompting a public thanks from a Sanders aide.

“big thank you to @TeamWarren for sending dinner to our dc headquarters. the team is very grateful (and started with the cookies first),” tweeted Sanders spokesman Mike Casca.

Chelsea Janes in Las Vegas contributed to this report.

AD