“What I want to do today, three days late, is to thank the people of Iowa for the very strong victory they gave us at the Iowa caucuses on Monday night,” Sanders said. “When 6,000 more people come out for you in an election than your nearest opponent, we here in northern New England call that a victory.”
With 97 percent of precincts reporting, Buttigieg has a slight edge in state delegate equivalents, 26.2 percent to 26.1 percent for Sanders.
Sanders continues to have the lead in the vote after caucus-goers were able to realign, with 44,753 (26.5 percent) to 42,235 (25 percent) for Buttigieg.
Sanders diminished the importance of the state delegate equivalents, saying they were “meaningless” because he and Buttigieg were both likely to receive the same number of national delegates.
“Those national delegates, not the state delegates, are the ones that really matter in the nominating process,” Sanders said.
Sanders also blasted the delays that had plagued the Iowa Democratic Party.
“That screw-up has been extremely unfair to the people of Iowa. It has been unfair to the candidates —all of the candidates —and all of their supporters,” he said.
The speech came less than an hour after Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez called for a recanvass of the results from the Iowa caucuses.
Wang reported from Washington.