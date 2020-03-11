In an extraordinary 10-minute appearance in his hometown after faring poorly in another set of primaries, the U.S. senator from Vermont conceded that he was losing the nominating contest to former vice president Joe Biden and had failed to persuade Democrats that he was more electable, sounding the notes of a candidate who had come to terms with his shortcomings and was ready to accept defeat.

But he also made clear that he was staying in the race, at least for a few more days, determined to meet Biden in a one-on-one debate Sunday that he said would expose important distinctions between their records. He even listed a number of challenges he said he would issue to Biden, including how he would fight poverty and how he would handle health care.

And he issued a warning to party leaders not to take lightly the resonance of his sweeping liberal ideas or his dominance among younger voters — showing how it is in his and the party’s interest to forge the common ground that eluded Democrats after his loss to Hillary Clinton four years ago.

“Today I say to the Democratic establishment, in order to win in the future, you need to win the voters who represent the future of our country, and you must speak to the issues of concern to them,” Sanders said. “You cannot simply be satisfied by winning the votes of older people.”

In effect, Sanders was signaling that although Biden’s advantage in the race might ultimately prove too difficult to overcome — he notably did not vow to run against him through all 50 state contests as he did against Hillary Clinton in 2016 — he intends to pressure Biden to adopt more-liberal positions and has no intention of quietly stepping aside before getting a chance to take him on directly.

“Bernie Sanders won so much support on the left because of his vision, and today he offered Joe Biden a blueprint of things he needs to do to bring over part of the Sanders coalition,” said Rebecca Katz, a liberal strategist. “He’s basically telling Biden what the olive branch should be.”

Sanders’s statement was a wide-ranging recitation of priorities rather than a bill of policy particulars, but it suggested that he could be open to bringing his passionate liberal supporters into the Democratic fold and setting the stage for a highly unusual debate Sunday that might unfold more like a public negotiation.

That presents Biden, a centrist who has rejected many of Sanders’s left-leaning policy ideas, with the delicate challenge of appearing open to the proposals while staying true to his own principles. That conundrum will be on vivid display at the debate, since Biden has not shown himself to be the most nuanced speaker or nimble debater.

At the same time, Sanders’s eagerness for a renewed fight against Biden threatens to complicate Democratic hopes of fostering unity after a bruising stretch. With the once-sprawling field culling quickly in recent weeks and Biden emerging as the likely nominee in the minds of many Democrats, some are hoping that the former vice president’s critics are ready to lay down their arms now and join the fight against Trump.

Not so fast, say some Sanders supporters.

“That’s a huge mistake to think that basically he’s just not in it to win it,” said RoseAnn DeMoro, a longtime Sanders friend and former union head, who said this is an “extremely volatile” time in politics.

The senator spoke Wednesday from a hotel ballroom in Burlington, Vt., where he had been hunkering down since scuttling a planned rally in Cleveland on Tuesday over concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus. After making brief remarks to reporters, Sanders left without taking questions. He was scheduled to appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” later in the day.

Less than 24 hours earlier, Biden had extended his lead over Sanders in the all-important race for delegates to the Democrats’ July nominating convention, notching big wins in Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho. Sanders won North Dakota, while Washington state remained too close to call.

Sanders, delivering his first public comments since the losses, didn’t try to sugarcoat his humbling defeats.

“Last night was obviously not a good night for our campaign from a delegate point of view,” he said. But he cited a silver lining: his dominance among young voters and the popularity of his policy ideas.

Although Sanders has been the most popular candidate among young voters, he has been losing badly among older voters, and they have turned out in larger numbers. And his vows to reshape the electorate with legions of new young voters have fallen short.

Exit polls have not included many questions measuring policy support, making it difficult to determine with precision how Democrats casting ballots in the primary feel about Sanders’s ideas. But the polls have shown that Democratic majorities in most states support the idea of replacing private health insurance with a government plan.

Sanders has long advocated such a system, making his Medicare-for-all proposal a cornerstone of his platform. Biden favors a more-incremental approach: expanding the Affordable Care Act, created during the Obama presidency, to include an optional public insurance program.

But among the broader electorate, there appears to be less support for Sanders’s plan, with polls showing the public overall opposes it. By a similar margin, independents are also against it, polling shows.

Indeed, one of Sanders’s most glaring weaknesses is his inability to convince Democrats that his ambitious agenda is the best recipe for defeating Trump. Biden, by contrast, has been much more effective in that regard, convincing voters that practicality is a better bet.

Sanders admitted as much on Wednesday.

“While our campaign has won the ideological debate, we are losing the debate over electability,” Sanders said. He added that his campaign had come across many people who liked his campaign ideas but have concluded, “I’m going to vote for Joe Biden because I think Joe is the best candidate to defeat Donald Trump.” Sanders made it clear he disagrees with that assessment.

In hopes of reversing those trends, Sanders aides are closely eyeing the debate in Arizona on Sunday, hopeful that the first one-on-one showdown of the primary season — the first included 20 candidates over two nights — will work in their candidate’s favor and expose what they consider Biden’s weaknesses.

Their hope is that the debate, which will include no live audience because of escalating concerns about the coronavirus, will create a seismic shift in the race that will swing the momentum back in their direction.

But some Sanders allies privately admitted that that is a long-shot scenario. And even if the debate does persuade some voters to join Sanders, his path ahead is daunting. To have any chance of winning the nomination, Sanders will have to score sweeping wins in states whose demographics appear far more favorable to Biden.

In addition to having to face the former vice president in the Upper Midwest battlegrounds of Illinois and Ohio next Tuesday, where Biden is expected to do well, judging by his performance in similar states, Florida is also on the ballot. Sanders’s socialist identity and his praise of Fidel Castro have hurt his popularity there, polls show.

As the Sanders campaign looked to put new pressure on his rival, Biden’s campaign sought to turn the page from its fights with Sanders and signal a focus on the general election. Asked to respond to Sanders’s comments, a Biden campaign statement did not even mention him.

“Last night, Joe Biden expanded his coalition and continues to demonstrate he is the candidate who can unite the Democratic Party,” the statement said. “Our campaign is focused on the task at hand: defeating Donald Trump so we can make real, lasting progressive change in this country and in people’s lives.”

But Sanders’s message Wednesday was clear: Before you can take on Trump, you’re going to have to deal with me.

“Donald Trump must be defeated. And I will do everything in my power to make that happen,” Sanders said. “On Sunday night, in the first one-on-one debate of this campaign, the American people will have the opportunity to see which candidate is best positioned to accomplish that goal.”