The muddle in the first-in-the-nation contest, where results were delayed by a technological breakdown, gave added salience to Tuesday’s primary in New Hampshire.

In introductory remarks before he took questions, Sanders read aloud a series of headlines about the 38-year-old former mayor. Depicting his opponent as too cozy with big-money donors, Sanders telegraphed his line of attack against Buttigieg as the two compete to replicate their success in Iowa.

“How do we feel when we have candidates in the Democratic Party right now — I’m reading some headlines from newspapers about Pete Buttigieg,” he said.

One described how Buttigieg “has most exclusive billionaire donors of any Democrat.” Another characterized the former mayor as the party’s “big business candidate.”

“But we are in a moment where billionaires control not only our economy but our political life,” Sanders said, adding that what distinguished his campaign was its ability to draw more individual contributions than any in history.

A spokesman for Buttigieg didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.