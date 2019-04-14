In this April 11, 2019, photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (Evan Vucci/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says the president wants to explore a twice-dismissed proposal to send migrants to “sanctuary cities,” but it was not the preferred solution to fix the straining immigration system.

Sanders says it’s one of many options.

People with knowledge of the discussions say the plan was discussed in November and again in February, it was reviewed and Homeland Security officials said it would be too costly and timely. The people were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. It could make it more difficult for Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to arrest people facing deportation, because so-called sanctuary cities do not work with ICE.

Sanders made the comments Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” and “Fox News Sunday.”

