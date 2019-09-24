Sen. Bernie Sanders proposed a tax on the wealthiest Americans on Tuesday as way to help underwrite his slate of ambitious — and costly — policies, offering his own version of an idea one of his toughest rivals has campaigned on aggressively and pushing it further.

Sanders, a presidential candidate and independent senator from Vermont, offered his blueprint after Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who has surged in the polls, made a wealth tax one of her signature ideas. Her crowds regularly chant “two cents!” at her rallies when she brings up the idea, a reference to how much the wealthy would have to pay on the dollar.

Sanders’s proposed wealth tax is more aggressive than Warren’s and would raise more money. Warren’s plan calls for levying a 2 percent tax on wealth above $50 million, as well as a 3 percent tax on wealth above $1 billion. The relatively high threshold has helped Warren fend off critiques that large farms could be exposed to the tax.

Sanders would hit more people with the tax and would also significantly increase how much it would take from the very wealthiest, following a pattern in which he has sought to stake out the leftward boundary of the Democratic Party when it comes to policy proposals.

Sanders’s plan introduces a new 1 percent wealth tax on those earning over $32 million, and then increases that rate in a series of steps until it reaches 8 percent for those with more than $10 billion.

On Tuesday, Sanders plans to conclude a two-day swing through Iowa counties that Barack Obama won and then went for Donald Trump. He’s dubbed the trip his “Bernie beats Trump” tour, presenting himself as the most electable Democratic candidate against the president.

But Sanders has struggled to recapture the magic of his near-win in this first caucus state in 2016. A recent Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom poll showed Warren leading with 22 percent. Former vice president Joe Biden was at 20 percent, and Sanders was running third at 11 percent.

Sanders and Warren have been battling for supremacy in the Democratic Party’s liberal wing, issuing dueling proposals on a number of topics that would reshape the nation’s safety net and significantly expand the role of government.

Their proposals include making public colleges and universities tuition-free, wiping away much or all of the student loan debt in the country, and enacting a Medicare-for-all health-care system.

The plans are estimated to cost tens of trillions of dollars, raising questions about how they would be paid for. Warren for months has pointed to her wealth tax, and Sanders’s new proposal gives him a similar revenue source to cite.

However, there is no guarantee that Warren or Sanders, if elected, could push such a far-reaching new tax through Congress.

When it comes to wealth taxes, the impact on the nation’s biggest fortunes would be profound. Bill Gates, estimated to have $107 billion in wealth, would under Sanders’s plan pay at least an additional $8 billion annually to the federal government. Sanders’s campaign says the wealth of billionaires would be halved under his proposal.

The plan to tax the wealthy could pay for some of Sanders’s plans but fall short of covering other parts of his agenda. Economists Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman at the University of California at Berkeley estimate Sanders’s plan would raise $4.35 trillion over 10 years, although conservatives have said such estimates overstate how much can be raised through a wealth tax.

Sanders has unveiled a $2.5 trillion plan to end homelessness and create 10 million new housing units and a $1.7 trillion plan to cancel all student debt in the United States; those two initiatives alone would come close to eating up the money raised by the wealth tax.

The senator has also proposed a $30 trillion Medicare-for-all health-care system that would eliminate families’ health-care spending, which Sanders has said would be paid for with higher middle-class taxes.