Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Sunday will announce a proposal to overhaul the criminal justice system, including ending for-profit prisons, abolishing the death penalty, setting national standards for the use of force by police officers and cutting the prison population in half.

Sanders, who is running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, is set to unveil the plan Sunday afternoon at an event in Columbia, S.C. The state is the third early-voting state in the 2020 primaries, with a Democratic electorate that is 55 percent black.

“If we stand together, we can eliminate private prisons and detention centers,” Sanders is expected to say. “No more profiteering from locking people up. If we stand together we can end the disastrous ‘war on drugs.’ If we stand together we can end cash bail. No more keeping people in jail because they’re too poor. If we stand together we can enact real police department reform and prosecute police brutality.”

Earlier this year, Sanders made waves when he announced during a CNN town hall that he believes that incarcerated felons should be allowed to vote while serving their sentences. Sanders’s criminal justice reform plan formalizes that proposal, stating that “all voting-age Americans must have the right and meaningful access to vote, whether they are incarcerated or not.”

Other 2020 contenders, including former vice president Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), have rolled out criminal justice reform plans in recent months. The issue is one that has risen to prominence as attitudes about race and criminal justice have changed considerably over the years in both parties, along with a significant drop in crime rates.

Democrats in particular have moved away from policies that empower police and prosecutors, instead committing to addressing inequities that they say have damaged minority communities.

Sanders’s plan would ban cash bail and civil-asset forfeiture, boost the number of public defenders, legalize marijuana and vacate past marijuana convictions. It also calls for ending the national rape kit backlog and banning the prosecution of children under 18 in adult courts.

Matt Viser contributed to this report.