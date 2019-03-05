In this March 2, 2019, photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks as he kicks off his second presidential campaign in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The 2020 Democratic primary may be in full swing, but the bruising 2016 contest between Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton never ended for some. (Craig Ruttle/Associated Press)

In the early days of his candidacy, Sanders and some of his supporters have dismissed Clinton, most notably when the Vermont senator himself openly shrugged at the idea that he would consult Clinton for advice. The exchange came days before the two had their first interaction since the 2016 primary.

Clinton supporters have responded to the apparent dismissals by the Vermont senator and his backers with a barrage of tweets and threats to reveal unsavory details about Sanders. In the process, the entire Democratic field risks getting bogged down in the last campaign instead of positioning themselves to beat President Donald Trump.

