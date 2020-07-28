Phoenix led the way with a 9% annual gain in home prices, followed by Seattle (up 6.8%) and Tampa (up 6%). Chicago registered the smallest increase: 1.3%.
The 20-city index released Tuesday excluded prices from the Detroit metropolitan area index because of delays at the recording office in Wayne County, which includes Detroit.
The Case-Shiller index is composed of a three-month average of home prices, so this month’s data includes figures from March, April and May.
