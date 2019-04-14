White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Sunday that President Trump has asked his administration to take another look at a plan that would send migrant detainees to “sanctuary cities,” in retaliation against Trump’s political opponents.

The proposal, which was first reported by The Washington Post last week, has been rejected twice in the past six months over legal, budgetary and other concerns.

“Certainly, we’re looking at all options,” Sanders said during an appearance on “Fox News Sunday.” She said the proposal is not an “ideal solution,” but that if Democrats refuse to negotiate with Trump on border security, the White House is prepared to “put some of those people into their communities” and see how the Democrats react.

Democrats on Sunday swiftly pushed back.

“He’s using the immigrants as pawns,” Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) said on “Fox News Sunday,” accusing Trump of seeking to keep the issue of illegal immigration alive to energize voters as the 2020 campaign kicks off rather than work to solve the problem.

The Post reported Thursday that the administration had been eyeing districts of political adversaries, including that of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), in which to release detainees. The disclosure of the plan — which was explicitly rejected in November and February by officials in the Department of Homeland Security — drew widespread recriminations.

Trump on Friday took ownership of the plan, declaring that he would “bring — I call them the ‘illegals’ because they enter the country illegally — to sanctuary cities and areas and let those particular areas take care of it.”

The move is another sign of Trump’s mounting frustration over his inability to stem the flow of migrants at the U.S. border with Mexico after making a promise to crack down on illegal immigration the central theme of his 2016 campaign.

David Nakamura contributed to this report.