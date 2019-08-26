Then-White House press secretary Sarah Sanders speaks to members of the media during a news briefing in December. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Monday unveiled a campaign-style website highlighting her close ties to President Trump, a moved that stoked speculation that she will make a 2022 bid for governor of Arkansas.

The site, which Sanders announced in a tweet, describes her as a “trusted confidante” of Trump and quotes him calling her “irreplaceable,” a “warrior” and “very special person with extraordinary talents.”

Visitors are invited to sign up for email updates on Sanders’s activities.

Trump has encouraged Sanders to make a Republican gubernatorial bid in her home state, saying she would be “fantastic.” Last month, Sanders’s father, former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee (R), confirmed her interest during a radio interview in which he said she would start exploring a possible run following some down time.

Sanders prompted speculation about her plans last month by making an appearance at a retreat in Aspen, Colo., hosted by the Republican Governors Association.

Sanders served as Trump’s press secretary from July 2017 until late June, when she resigned.

Fox News announced last week that it had hired Sanders as a contributor. The conservative network has a long history of providing a platform for Republicans hoping to maintain their visibility before launching campaigns for office.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) was reelected to a second term last year. He is barred by term limits from running again in 2022.