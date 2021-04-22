The selection underscores the party’s efforts to unite and expand its appeal after a bruising 2020 cycle that saw them lose the White House, along with both houses of Congress.
“Senator Tim Scott is not just one of the strongest leaders in our Senate Republican Conference. He is one of the most inspiring and unifying leaders in our nation,” Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement announcing the pick. “As Sen. Scott likes to say, he is living his mother’s American dream, and he has dedicated his career to creating more opportunity for our fellow citizens who need it most.”