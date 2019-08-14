Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, shown on television Aug. 6, sharply criticized President Trump in an interview Monday. (Christopher Goodney/Bloomberg News)

Stephanie Grisham, in her first television interview since becoming White House press secretary, was forced to defend President Trump on Wednesday against scathing comments made by Anthony Scaramucci, who appeared moments before her segment.

Grisham dismissed Scaramucci, who held her job in the Trump administration for 11 days in 2017, as someone with hurt feelings stemming from his firing.

Scaramucci has had a dramatic about-face when it comes to Trump. In less than half the time he served in the White House, Scaramucci went from Trump ally to nemesis. On HBO’s “Real Time With Bill Maher” on Friday, he was still calling Trump a friend. By Monday, Scaramucci suggested Republicans look for another nominee to replace Trump at the top of the ticket.

Scaramucci unleashed on his former boss over an eight-minute interview on Sinclair Broadcast’s “America This Week” with Eric Bolling.

“He’s mentally declining,” Scaramucci said. “He’s losing his step here in terms of how he’s thinking about human beings, and he’s creating a corrosive, socially dividing cancer in the country that’s not worth the economics.”

Grisham later said questioning Trump’s mental state was “ridiculous.”

Bolling repeatedly asked Scaramucci to explain why he stood by Trump for so long and was turning on him now. Scaramucci said the president’s comments suggesting four congresswomen of color “go back” to the places they’re from; supporters’ “send her back” chant about Somali-born Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) at a recent rally ; and Trump’s tweets denigrating the city of Baltimore convinced him that the president’s objective was to divide the country.

Scaramucci said the president is not a “racist” because he’s too much of a “narcissist” to see people as anything but “an object in the room.”

Democrats, including many running for president, have called Trump a racist and a white supremacist following a mass shooting in El Paso, where the alleged gunman had reportedly mirrored some of Trump’s language about immigrants.

“The president, as he has said, he’s not racist in any way,” Grisham said. “It’s just what people like to throw out there when they have nothing else to say.”

Scaramucci had been criticizing Trump’s policies and comments — but not him personally — for days, but it wasn’t until Trump tweeted negatively about him on Monday that Scaramucci said he decided any kinship between the two was over.

Asked about Trump’s tweet about Scaramucci fueling this feud, Grisham said: “The president is going to counterpunch when someone goes at him; that’s how he is.” She added, “The things Anthony is saying are incorrect.” She also said the public explanation of Scaramucci’s firing, which came after he gave a profanity-filled interview to a reporter, isn’t the whole story, but she declined to say more.

Scaramucci also had choice words for Grisham’s other predecessor, Sean Spicer, calling him “Liar Spice from the Spice Girls.”

“There’s never been a bigger liar than him. Trump’s up there,” Scaramucci said.

Scaramucci also made a bold prediction that Trump would not run in 2020, but he provided no evidence or explanation to back that up that claim.