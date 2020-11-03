When the anxiously awaited day finally came, there was hope in Atlanta, where Raheem Nas, having concluded that “the state of our country is unacceptable,” cast his ballot for Joe Biden. Nas, 40, said he acted for his 6-year-old son and out of his own belief that Biden could heal America’s wounds and make it safe for a Black man like him to “change my damn tire on the freeway without getting killed.”

There was fear in Hoover, Ala., where Shannon Zuniga, a 64-year-old catering company employee, said Biden’s election would mean socialism, unrest, “total chaos.” She voted to keep President Trump in the White House because, she said, he would preserve religious freedom and because “he’s a man of his word. He is not always careful of his words. But he loves this country.”

There was humiliation in Kenosha, Wis., where the coronavirus had played havoc with Angela Van Dyke’s life. She lost her job in architecture in California when the pandemic kneecapped the economy. Now she was back in her Wisconsin hometown, taking advantage of same-day voter registration, wearing a gray mask and braving the crowd because she couldn’t trust her ballot to the mail system.

“I’m completely embarrassed over our political state,” said Van Dyke, 36. She voted for Biden as the antidote to Trump’s cavalier attitude toward the virus.

As the nation’s unusually long and confusing election season ended Tuesday, with millions of votes pouring in by mail, in drop-boxes and in person, Americans — perhaps paradoxically — put their faith in the system. For all of this era’s unparalleled mistrust — of government, of institutions, of each other — voting is an intrinsically hopeful act, a statement that things can get better and that the leader of the country matters.

There was no shortage of despair in this vote. There was even, for some, a nagging fear that the election would spin into a chaotic cascade of street violence and court battles. But in churches, schools, town halls, community centers and fire stations across the country, Americans also gathered with some belief, some aspiration, that as Abraham Lincoln told a searingly divided nation in his first inaugural address, “We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break, our bonds of affection.”

In West Palm Beach, Fla., Stacy Savaria’s motive was simple: Heal the divisions, bring people together, get the virus under control.

Her vote was more complicated. Her mail-in ballot sat on her dining room table for two weeks while she pondered. Registered as a Democrat, she said she leans Republican on most issues, especially abortion rights. A Black professional, Savaria, 43, recalls when the Republican Party recruited people like her into what was going to be a bigger tent.

“I’m not big into politics, but I’m big into morals,” Savaria said. “Republicans used to get that right.” She didn’t vote for president in 2016; she disliked both Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton.

“The Republican Party is not what it used to be at all,” she said, adding that she was appalled by Trump: “He mocks veterans. He laughs at people who have disabilities. He separated children from their families. Just everything.”

Still, when a Democratic canvasser knocked on her door Sunday and nearly broke down sobbing, telling her the country would be lost if Trump won again, Savaria didn’t buy it. “I seriously doubt that America would let that happen,” she said.

That night, she thought it over. She couldn’t vote for Trump, not “with all that’s happening, with the divisiveness of the country, with how covid was handled, with covid actually being mocked,” she said. She didn’t like some of Biden’s past statements about Black Americans, she said, but “he’s admitted to them, he’s apologized for them, and there is forgiveness after sin.”

“So I was like, what if I was the last vote that could have voted in a better system? I weighed the possibilities. It was difficult.”

She opened her ballot and filled in the bubble for Biden and Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.).

“I’m one vote,” she said. “Maybe one vote really does matter. I hope my voice is heard and all this fiasco comes to an end.”

Millions of Americans could not imagine such doubt. They knew their decision months, even years ago. Lincoln, they believed, was too much the idealist when he insisted that “the mystic chords of memory” would hold the country together, that Americans who were ready to go to war against one another would unite once more “when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”

These voters knew there must be no compromise with the other side. The other side, they said, is evil. Their side is right.

As the sun rose Tuesday in Cornelius, N.C., 20 miles north of Charlotte, Phyllis Driscoll was among the first voters in line at the town hall. Driscoll needed to be there for Trump because, she said, God had sent him to lead America.

Over the years, Driscoll, who is 62 and Black, has voted for Democrats and Republicans. She supported Barack Obama and George W. Bush. But she chose Trump in 2016 and again Tuesday because “God is using him to put things back in order” through his support for Israel and his withdrawal from the World Health Organization. Not that Trump was flawless; she said he could have done more sooner to combat the pandemic. But she forgave him that: “God is molding and shaping him,” she said.

Jamal Walker, a 58-year-old Black man in west Philadelphia, could not forgive the president’s handling of the virus. Walker and his wife fell ill with covid-19 in April. He missed 21 days of work, and “fought every night not to go to the hospital.”

Hearing Trump downplay the virus “was disheartening,” he said. “He is cold and callous. So many parents lost their children, and children lost their parents. It’s no joke.”

Walker voted for Biden and remained nervous about whether his vote would even be counted amid all the talk about vote suppression, mail ballots not delivered, legal battles to challenge votes.

“It feels very undemocratic. I’m afraid for our country,” he said. “It feels like we’re from a Third World country.”

The travails of this year — the virus, the resulting economic collapse, the protests and violence that followed the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers — and the prospect of Trump jockeying for position and power in the interregnum between Election Day and Inauguration Day combined to make this election a “significant source of stress” to more than two-thirds of Americans, according to a recent Harris Poll.

With emotions spiking, Americans learned more about the voting system this fall than most people ever cared to know. They learned about a crazy quilt of laws and traditions in which the 50 states and the District of Columbia take wildly different approaches to mail voting, counting and settling disputes after the election.

With the coronavirus spreading at its fastest rate yet, many votes were cast before Election Day. Nearly 70 percent of the total number of votes counted in the 2016 election had already been cast before Tuesday. The centuries-old tradition of gathering with neighbors to choose candidates was replaced by isolated decisions sent into the mail stream, or dropped in special boxes.

People did come together at early voting centers, but in many places they were socially distanced, kept apart from each other to stay healthy.

In those long queues, it became clear that a new country was coming out to vote. America is nearing the end of its history with a majority-White population; this is, for example, the first election in which most Texas voters under the age of 40 were non-White.

The nation is more severely separated by class and culture than ever before, with many people viewing themselves as members of a political tribe, an identity group — something more tightly defined than simply “American.”

Race was a driving force behind many voters’ decisions. Jenifer LaVault registered to vote Tuesday morning in Manchester, N.H., because she was desperate to cast a ballot for Biden — or, really, against Trump. “I have a biracial son,” said LaVault, who is White, “so it’s personal for me.”

LaVault, 47, said Trump’s failure to speak out against racist violence struck her as an attack on her son. “He’s a good kid,” she said, “and he deserves the same chance as us White privileged people.”

She was worried enough about the election’s outcome that she did more than vote Tuesday. “We’re stocking up,” she said. “Food. Supplies.”

The future felt that tenuous. “It’s a make-or-break election,” she said.

Although voting proceeded peacefully through the early hours of Election Day, it was still a trying time for people such as Tamira Jones, 21, a college student in the Phoenix suburb of Mesa, Ariz. Even her brief walk to a voting center on Main Street felt intimidating. Her mother called to tell her to stay safe, and she received the same anxious admonition from her grandmother and her coach, who canceled dance and cheer practice to give people time to vote.

Jones had seen videos of ugly confrontations such as the frightening incident on a Texas highway where drivers waving Trump flags hemmed in a Biden campaign bus.

“It’s getting a little crazy out there,” Jones’s mother told her.

Jones, who is Black, said she voted for Biden thinking about how Trump has treated minority groups. She craves a president who won’t “egg on” extremists.

“We all live in the same country,” she said. “There shouldn’t be this much tension.”

Voters said the country seemed to have fallen into a sharply binary reality: People either love Trump or hate him, and everyone feels compelled to express it, said Jo Ann Crooks, 66, who was overseeing a voting center in Tempe, Ariz.

Crooks fell in the dwindling middle: No fan of Trump’s name-calling, she emailed the White House asking the president to “please stop Twittering.” She prays every night that “God can guide him.”

But she was raised Catholic and believes deeply that abortion is immoral. That issue was enough to make her choice clear.

She recognized, however, that younger people see things differently. “The deciding point in this election,” she said, “is going to be whether there’s enough old people around like me to say, ‘Okay, we’re still in charge,’ or there’s enough young people around who are going to vote and say, ‘We’re ready to take over.’”

The new electorate was not exclusively young. Brian Dalley, 60, had never voted before Tuesday. He arrived at Ada Bible Church in Cascade, Mich., at 5:50 a.m., first in a line of about 70 voters that stretched along the edge of the parking lot under a waning moon.

Standing in his plumber’s uniform and a faded American flag hat, Dalley said he’d never felt the need to vote before. The country ran fine without his input.

But in April, after he had heart surgery, he began tuning in to the news. He did not like what he saw: Protests against the president, protests for racial justice turning violent, people tearing down statues.

“All the chaos and all the looting going on,” Dalley said. “You can be upset, but you don’t have to ruin people’s livelihoods.”

Dalley was upset, too, by the protests against Trump. It was unpatriotic, he said: “You’re supposed to get behind your president.”

He voted straight Republican, all the way down the ticket.

In Atlanta, Brandon Hickson, 21 and another first-time voter, voted for Biden. But he said he would have cast his ballot for “anybody else” but Trump, who “doesn’t care what he puts us through as a country.”

Hickson said that first vote felt pretty great. “My voice does count. I feel like I did just bring a change.”

The biggest change in many voters’ lives this year has been the virus. The cultural battle over how to combat the pandemic was evident at many polling places, where tensions flared between the masked and the unmasked.

“My dad just got over cancer,” said Cass Dickerson, who was voting in downtown Des Moines with his wife, Jasmine. “People say wearing masks is not a huge deal. Well, it may not be for you, but it is for me. I care about my dad. People are not being as respectful as they should be.”

In Green Bay, Wis., outside the Packers’ home of Lambeau Field, Adrian Van Slaars waited to cast his vote for Biden with the virus foremost on his mind.

“I lost a family member to covid. I almost lost a friend. I lost my job in February,” said Van Slaars, 36, a microbiology lab technician. “I need a president who is not going to take the safety net away from my parents, my grandparents and my disabled daughter.”

Van Slaars’ voice caught as he recalled Trump’s attitude toward the pandemic. “He openly denied it, called it a hoax,” he said. “He countermanded his scientists . . . he openly mocked them. I don’t understand how anybody can be so flippant when 230,000 people have died.”

Nearby, Dan Lindner wore a paper surgical mask as he jammed his hands into his pockets in the predawn chill. He was first in the queue to vote, and he’d had his mind made up for a long time — in favor of Trump.

Lindner, a retired truck driver, said Trump has handled the virus properly. “I honestly think in a few months we will be talking about something else,” he said.

Among many voters, there was a craving for something calmer, more decent.

“It’s just got a different feeling this time — the level of nastiness and lack of civility,” said Dawn Pappas, 67. The mother of a congressman, Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.), Dawn said her main concern was getting the country “off this path we’re on to a kinder, more civil place. And I’m hoping that today we turn that corner.”

In Jackson, Miss., Deborah Hines, 65, brought a folding chair to her polling place in case anyone needed a break from standing in line. Hines, a real estate broker, offered the chair to Minta Davis, an 81-year-old woman queued up behind her. Davis declined, choosing to lean on her cane for over an hour.

“We are all blood and we bleed just like each other and if we don’t help each other, do things for each other, this world is not going to ever be worth anything,” Hines said.

She turned to another voter, Charles Glover, 85.

“Why not be friendly with everyone?” she told him. “We are so much more similar than we are different.”

It was her turn to vote.

“I’m voting for humanity,” she said. “Humanity is on the line.”