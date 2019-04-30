House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) vowed Tuesday that Democrats would use “whatever means we can” to get the Trump administration to comply with subpoenas it has rebuffed, including withholding funding for White House priorities.

His warning came hours after the latest attempt by President Trump to resist oversight efforts by the Democratic-led House: a lawsuit filed late Monday by the Trump family and Trump Organization against one of their lenders and one of their banks seeking to stop the firms from complying with subpoenas from congressional committees.

Appearing at a Washington Post Live event, Schiff said House Democrats planned to “work our way through the litigation” on such issues but are also considering additional steps. One option he mentioned would be to “fence funding” for Trump priorities until the administration cooperates.

“We are going to have to use whatever means we can to enforce our oversight responsibility,” Schiff told Post reporter Robert Costa.

The lawsuit against Deutsche Bank, which has loaned Trump more than $360 million in recent years, and Capital One are designed to prevent the two institutions from providing records to the House Intelligence and Financial Services committees.

The filing, submitted late Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, claims that the subpoenas were issued to “harass” the president.

“No grounds exist to establish any purpose other than a political one,” the lawsuit asserts.

Trump filed a similar lawsuit last week seeking to stop his longtime accounting firm from complying with a subpoena for financial records from the House Oversight Committee.

House Democrats have also grown frustrated by the refusal of the Trump administration to comply with various other requests for information and testimony.

Schiff said he was confident that House Democrats would prevail in court in their attempt to obtain Trump’s tax returns from the Treasury Department, which has not honored deadlines set by the House Ways and Means Committee.

He argued that House committees need access to Trump’s financial information to determine whether he is compromised in dealings with Russia and other entities.

Isaac Stanley-Becker and David A. Fahrenthold contributed to this report.