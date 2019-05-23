President Trump delivers a statement in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) blasted President Trump on Thursday as “an erratic, helter-skelter, get-nothing-done president,” as a war of words spilled into a second day over an aborted meeting on the nation’s infrastructure.

During a morning television appearance, Schumer said “the show” put on by Trump on Wednesday was intended as a “coverup” of his administration’s inability to work with Congress on legislative priorities such as infrastructure.

“If he were smart, he’d sit down with us,” Schumer said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “We want to do this, and he’s incapable of it.”

His comments come as both Democrats and the Republican president seek to cast blame ahead of what could be a thin record of legislative accomplishments in the remaining year and a half before the November 2020 elections.

[Trump angrily walks out of meeting with Democrats after Pelosi says he is ‘engaged in a coverup’]

Prospects for cooperation on major issues appeared at a low point after Trump angrily walked out of a White House meeting Wednesday with Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and other Democrats and insisted he would not work with their party unless they abandon their inquiries into his businesses, presidency and personal finances.

In a spate of tweets after the blowup and again on Thursday morning, Trump sought to portray Democrats as the obstacle to cooperation on infrastructure, prescription drug costs and other issues.

In one tweet, he branded Democrats “THE DO NOTHING PARTY!”

“The Democrats are getting nothing done in Congress. All of their effort is about a Re-Do of the Mueller Report, which didn’t turn out the way they wanted,” Trump wrote.

He was referring to the report by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. House Democrats are continuing to probe whether Trump sought to obstruct the investigation and have been frustrated by stonewalling from the White House in response to subpoenas related to that and other probes of the administration.

“All they are geared up to do, six committees, is squander time, day after day, trying to find anything which will be bad for me,” Trump tweeted Thursday. “A pure fishing expedition like this never happened before, & it should never happen again!”

House Democrats have passed several high-profile pieces of legislation, including on health care, ethics reform and consumer protections, but the bills have not been taken up by the Republican-led Senate.

During an appearance in the Rose Garden on Wednesday following his aborted meeting with Democrats, Trump railed about Pelosi’s allegation earlier that morning that he is ordering officials to duck congressional subpoenas as part of a “coverup” of his own misbehavior.

In late-night tweets on Wednesday, Trump also took aim at Pelosi for characterizing his behavior as a “temper tantrum” in a letter to House Democrats earlier in the day.

“In a letter to her House colleagues, Nancy Pelosi said: ‘President Trump had a temper tantrum for us all to see.’ This is not true,” Trump wrote. “I was purposely very polite and calm, much as I was minutes later with the press in the Rose Garden. Can be easily proven. It is all such a lie!”

In his MSNBC interview, Schumer argued that the president’s inability to work with Democrats in Congress would “inure to Donald Trump’s detriment” as next year’s elections approach.

“Ultimately what Donald Trump campaigned on and how he won the election [in 2016] . . . is changing your lives, getting things done that make things better for you,” Schumer said. “And people now see, more and more people, that he’s not getting anything done. And he doesn’t realize what a liability that is. The presidency is not just a reality show, and if you don’t get things done for the American people, they’re doing to want change again.”

Asked at another point in the interview if he considers Trump a competent president, Schumer said no.