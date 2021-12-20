Although the Build Back Better Act cannot pass without Manchin’s support in the evenly divided Senate, Schumer said a vote would put every senator on the record.
“Senators should be aware that the Senate will, in fact, consider the Build Back Better Act, very early in the new year so that every Member of this body has the opportunity to make their position known on the Senate floor, not just on television,” Schumer said. “We are going to vote on a revised version of the House-passed Build Back Better Act — and we will keep voting on it until we get something done.”
Schumer’s letter came a day after Manchin, during an appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” delivered what many saw as a potentially fatal blow to one of the centerpieces of Biden’s agenda with his declaration that he “just can’t” support it.
Manchin’s announcement, which he later fleshed out in a statement, prompted a wave of criticism from fellow Senate Democrats as well as from the White House.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki unleashed a blistering 712-word written statement accusing Manchin of making a “sudden and inexplicable reversal in his position” and calling his comments a “breach of his commitments” to Biden and Democratic lawmakers, if he has decided to end negotiations.
In explaining his opposition after weeks of negotiations with Biden and his Senate colleagues, Manchin cited rising consumer prices, a growing federal debt and the arrival of a new coronavirus variant as reasons he could not supply his must-have vote.
In a letter Sunday night to colleagues, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) made no mention of Manchin but said she remains “hopeful” that a deal can still be reached on legislation that has already cleared her chamber.
“First and foremost, our work For The People demands that we stay at the table to pass the Build Back Better Act,” Pelosi said.
Schumer’s vow to hold a vote on the bill echoed that of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, who said Sunday that Manchin would “have a lot of explaining to do to the people of West Virginia” about his opposition to the bill.
In his letter Monday, Schumer noted that the negotiations have already delayed an anticipated vote on the bill by the end of the year.
“Neither that delay, nor other recent pronouncements, will deter us from continuing to try to find a way forward,” Schumer wrote. “We simply cannot give up. We must and we will keep fighting to deliver for working families.”
In his letter, Schumer said senators would also consider voting rights legislation as early as the first week after they return to Washington in January.
Schumer said that if Republicans continue to block such legislation, the chamber will consider a change in rules.
“If Senate Republicans continue to abuse the filibuster and prevent the body from considering this bill, the Senate will then consider changes to any rules which prevent us from debating and reaching final conclusion on important legislation,” he wrote.
Sean Sullivan and Seung Min Kim contributed to this report.