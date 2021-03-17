As a result, another report, by the Government Accountability Office (GAO), says that “federal agencies face the difficult task of staying apace of advances in science and technology.”

Both studies were written before the hearing that is scheduled to examine reasons for the brain drain and ways to repair it. According to the staff report:

AD

●The combined civil service workforces of the Environmental Protection Agency, the Energy Department, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration lost 4,874 jobs between fiscal 2009 and 2020. A few small agencies had staffing increases and NASA was essentially flat.

AD

●Although staffing reductions at critical federal science agencies date at least to Obama administration budget cuts in 2010, they were “aggravated by the Trump Administration’s open hostility towards federal scientists and the federal workforce in general.”

●“The four years of the Trump Administration were devastating for the federal scientific workforce. Throughout many of the Federal Government’s civilian scientific agencies, career scientists experienced political interference, bureaucratic obstruction, and personal retaliation,” the report said.

AD

“This type of political bullying compromised scientific integrity and caused morale among career scientists to plummet,” according to the staff report. Citing a 2018 Union of Concerned Scientists survey of federal scientists, the report said “political interference, censorship and a fear of retaliation had weakened the morale of scientists in a number of critical agencies.”

AD

Although there were cuts during the Obama administration, the “political marginalization of science” occurred under former president Donald Trump and was most acute, the report added, when science conflicted with the administration’s political objectives. Government scientists who balked at suppressing climate change threats or industry deregulation proposals “found themselves at the center of the fiercest scientific clashes of the Trump era.”

In an opening statement prepared for the hearing, Rep. Bill Foster (D-Ill.), chairman of the subcommittee, cited “the last administration’s hostility towards evidence-based decision-making” for leaving scientists demoralized.

AD

“Far too often,” he said, “their expertise was ignored, their motives were impugned, and their work was dismissed. And this crisis arrived after years of budget constraints had already slashed their funding.”

AD

Rep. Jay Obernolte (Calif.), the ranking Republican on the panel, didn’t directly address the criticism of the Trump administration.

He instead focused on solutions and said “we must examine the broad range of factors that influence the hiring and retention of our STEM employees. . . . This is a decades-long challenge that has been made worse by our inflexible bureaucracy and our failure to communicate STEM opportunities within the government.”

AD

One solution is strategic workforce planning, which the Trump administration did poorly.

In October 2019, GAO urged 18 large agencies to use certain information technology planning strategies, yet 17 months later the accountability office said that “none have fully implemented the recommendation.”

In addition to the lack of planning, the report cited low pay compared to the private sector and “the federal work environment” as problems for the science and technology workforce. That environment includes issues involving too little action against sexual harassment; too little racial, ethnic and gender diversity; and too little movement against attacks on scientific integrity.

AD

AD

President Biden took action on that last point a week after taking office. In contrast to the prevailing atmosphere under Trump, Biden’s Jan. 27 presidential memorandum to agencies told them to “establish and enforce scientific-integrity policies that ban improper political interference in the conduct of scientific research.”

Political interference that hinders scientists and their research has direct implications for the rest of us. Losing scientists means “slower progress on critical health and safety issues,” Andrew A. Rosenberg, director of the Center for Science and Democracy at the Union of Concerned Scientists, said in a statement to the committee. “Without the experts, the science we rely on for clean water, breathable air, a livable climate, and safe homes, schools, and communities can erode.”

In a separate report, the Union of Concerned Scientists tracked 190 attacks on science from within the Trump administration. That compares with 22 during the Obama administration and 98 under the George W. Bush administration, both in office twice as long as Trump.

AD

AD

A former Trump administration official declined to provide an on-the-record comment.

Rosenberg called for passage of the Scientific Integrity Act, introduced by Rep. Paul Tonko (D-N.Y.). It is designed to keep federal science free from political and special interest interference.

Rosenberg also urged the government to increase employment of early-career scientists, strengthen recruitment strategies and push for the rehiring of scientists who left the federal service.

“The departure of so much scientific talent and institutional knowledge from the government represents a competitive disadvantage for the United States,” Foster said. “We must fix this. We can rebuild the federal scientific workforce, but to do so, we must recommit ourselves to strengthening scientific integrity in the Federal Government and supporting career scientists.”