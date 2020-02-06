“Serving in government has been a huge privilege and I am sorry to have let colleagues and supporters down,” Mackay said in a statement.
Mackay was a rising star in the Scottish National Party, which runs Scotland’s semi-autonomous Edinburgh-based administration.
He had been seen as a potential successor to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon as leader of the SNP, which advocates independence from the United Kingdom for the nation of 5.5 million.
