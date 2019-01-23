Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, who was lampooned on “Saturday Night Live” for his combative daily press briefings, on Wednesday defended the White House’s decision to all but do away with them.

During an appearance on Fox News, Spicer blamed “B-rate” White House reporters for using the televised briefings to get attention.

“They’re making the right call on this,” Spicer said of his successors in the White House press office. “I think that the briefing turned into a circus, where you created a bunch of YouTube stars that were B-rate reporters to begin that had gotten no recognition in the past.”

[Trump says he directed Sarah Sanders ‘not to bother’ with White House press briefings]

Spicer’s comments came a day after President Trump said on Twitter that he told White House press secretary Sarah Sanders “not to bother” with press briefings because he believes that reporters are rude to her and that most members of the media will not cover the administration fairly.

Sanders has not provided an on-camera briefing for more than a month, including the duration of the partial government shutdown.

Spicer argued that the White House has better ways to get information to the public.

“It’s about the conduct (of reporters),” he said. “They want to make it into a circus. They want to make themselves stars. They want to get viral videos. I get that. But the White House’s job is to provide information to the public and the media, and they can do so in much more efficient ways.”