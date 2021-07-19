The Navy is investigating the cause of the crash reported about 5 p.m. Friday, Navy spokesman Zip Upham said. The Navy MH-60 Knighthawk had been helping with the search for a lost hiker in the Inyo National Forest.
Ronald Bolen, an Oklahoma University professor who was reported missing last week on a trail, was found by hikers late Saturday or Sunday in good condition and transported for medical treatment, the Mono County sheriff’s office said.
A family member told the Reno Gazette Journal that Bolen was dehydrated but otherwise in good shape.