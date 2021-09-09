Prosecutors have since last year been looking into allegations that the customs unit didn’t forward indications of possible money laundering from banks to police and judicial authorities, news agency dpa reported.
Documents previously seized from the customs unit showed that there was “extensive communication” between it and the ministries that were searched, prosecutors in the western city of Osnabrueck said.
They said they are looking into whether officials at the ministries and elsewhere were involved in decisions by the customs department. It will take a few weeks to analyze documents that investigators secured, they added.
The finance ministry said the investigation was not directed against its own employees but against unidentified people at the customs unit’s Cologne headquarters, dpa reported. It said that the ministry is giving its full support to authorities.
The justice ministry also said that the investigation wasn’t directed against its employees and it was supporting the probe.