“This debate was originally scheduled for the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and the University has concluded that it is not feasible to host the presidential debate as planned,” the commission said in a statement.
Biden campaign confirms he will attend three debates with Trump, criticizes the president for flipping on his debate stance
The move marks the second time in recent weeks that Florida has stepped forward to host a major political event, even as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the state.
Earlier this month, the Republican National Committee announced that it would move President Trump’s acceptance speech and other major convention events to Jacksonville, Fla., after clashing with officials in North Carolina over safety precautions for a large-scale gathering there.
Joe Biden’s campaign on Monday committed to three scheduled debates with Trump in September and October and criticized the president for taking varied positions on whether he would participate in debates and how many.
The campaign’s letter to the Commission on Presidential Debates, obtained by The Washington Post and written by Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon, said Biden would participate in the debates already planned by the commission, which would be on Sept. 29, Oct. 15 and Oct. 22.
Biden’s yet-to-be-named running mate would participate in an Oct. 7 vice presidential debate.