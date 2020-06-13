A few days after the incident in which those demonstrating against police brutality were forcibly cleared some 30 minutes before President Trump visited a nearby church for a photo op, the agency said it found no evidence its personnel had used tear gas or pepper spray.

AD

AD

The U.S. Park Police, as well as the White House, also denied the use of tear gas, contradicting accounts from protesters and reporters covering the event who described being hit with gas that burned their eyes and projectiles, like rubber pellets, that left welts on their skin.

The Park Police later acknowledged that while officers didn’t use some common forms of tear gas, the pepper balls they did deploy shoots a powder that burns and makes it difficult to breathe.

The tension over law enforcement and the Trump officials initially trying to refute the protesters’ experience, some of which was documented in photos and videos, led to muddled and inconsistent explanations about what happened that evening, some of which remains unknown.

AD

The Park Police has said it cleared the streets around the White House because officers were being hit with water bottles and other objects and not because Trump planned to walk through the area.

AD

But U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr was seen outside talking to officers around 6 p.m. A Justice Department official told The Washington Post that the order to clear the area came from Barr.

Around 6:30 p.m., police in riot guard moved on the protesters and aggressively pushed them back, using irritants that left smoke lingering in the air, according to one Reuters video. At 7 p.m., Trump and an entourage walked through the area where the protesters had been, delivered brief remarks and posed with a photo outside the nearby St. John’s Episcopal Church, which had been vandalized the night before.