President Trump on Monday sought to bolster his case that he could invoke emergency powers to build a border wall by selectively quoting a Democratic congressman who said that doing so would be a terrible use of resources and likely to prompt a court challenge.

In a morning tweet, Trump referenced a Sunday talk show appearance by Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.), who was asked if the president has the authority to declare a national emergency and direct the military to build the wall — a prospect Trump has raised several times as a spending stalemate with Congress continues.

“Congressman Adam Smith, the new Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, just stated, ‘Yes, there is a provision in law that says a president can declare an emergency. It’s been done a number of times,’” Trump wrote.

Trump accurately quoted part of Smith’s answer given in an interview on ABC News’s “This Week,” but omitted what he said next.

Smith relayed that such powers have been used primarily to build facilities in Afghanistan and Iraq, two countries where the United States has fought wars.

“In this case, I think the president would be wide open to a court challenge saying, ‘Where is the emergency?’ You have to establish that in order to do this,” Smith told host George Stephanopoulos. “But beyond that, this would be a terrible use of Department of Defense dollars.”

Smith also voiced objections to the idea on Friday, when Trump floated it during a Rose Garden news conference as a way forward on his marquee campaign promise without congressional consent.

“The idea that President Trump is considering declaring a phony national emergency as a pretext to take billions of dollars away from our troops and defense priorities in order to pay for his wall should alarm all Americans,” Smith said in a statement. “Declaring a trumped up national emergency in order to skirt Congressional approval is wrong.”

In his Monday tweet, Trump seemed to indicate that his preference would be to secure border wall funding from Congress and end the partial shutdown that has dragged on for more than two weeks.

After selectively quoting Smith, he wrote: “No doubt, but let’s get our deal done in Congress!”