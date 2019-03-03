The historic Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., where African American and Democratic leaders gathered Sunday for a commemoration of the civil rights movement. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

Several Democratic presidential hopefuls came here to a resonant remembrance of one of the bloodiest moments of the civil rights movement on Sunday, but throughout the morning much of the focus was not on the party’s future but on its past nominee: Hillary Clinton.

A small choir serenaded Clinton with a song about moving forward, rising up, and climbing higher mountains. “Hillary,” one verse went, “you’re still rising.” One speaker made a request for “when” she is president. Another outlined a justification for inducting her into the National Women’s Hall of Fame.

“She was elected president of the United States, and it was stolen from her,” said state Sen. Hank Sanders, as a breakfast crowd of about 700 rose to its feet. “It was stolen from her by the FBI. . . . It was stolen from her by the Russians.”

Selma has become an annual pilgrimage for Democratic politicians, culminating with a walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge where in 1965 civil rights marchers were viciously attacked by police in a day that has become known as Bloody Sunday. The events marking one of the most searing moments of the civil rights movement this year took place over four days, including a Jubilee Golf Tournament on Friday and a “battle of the bands” on Saturday.

There was an irony in the tribute to Clinton, as some Democratic strategists believe her 2016 campaign struggled in part because of a failure to turn out enough African American voters. The party’s 2020 hopefuls, including several in attendance on Sunday, are strategizing furiously on how to avoid that mistake.

A trio of potential presidential candidates — Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Cory Booker of New Jersey, who have announced their campaigns, and Sherrod Brown of Ohio, who is considering a bid — were here along with Clinton during the day’s events.

During a “unity breakfast,” the reception between Sanders and Clinton — their first interaction since they faced off in a sometimes-bitter 2016 Democratic primary — was frosty. While she gave Booker an effusive hug, the exchange with Sanders was brief. As he passed by quickly, she reached out and initiated a terse hello.

The lingering tension between Sanders and Clinton has reemerged in recent days. Sanders was asked on Friday whether he plans to meet with Clinton, as others seeking the Democratic nomination have done.

“I suspect not. Hillary has not called me. Look, we have differences,” Sanders said on ABC’s “The View.” Asked if he was interested in her advice, he responded, “I think not.”

“Hillary and I have fundamental — you know, fundamental differences,” he said. “And that’s what it is.”

While Sunday’s event provided a stage for the awkward encounter of the two former rivals, it also presented a forum for the belief among many African American leaders and Democratic politicians that the GOP has been launching a renewed fight against voting rights with such measures as voter ID laws.

“Make no mistake: We are living through a full-fledged crisis in our democracy,” Clinton told the audience. “There may not be, thank God, tanks in the streets. But what’s happening goes to the heart of who we are as a nation.”

Clinton said voter suppression had an impact on her fortunes in 2016.

“Never forget — there is another side in America,” she told the congregation at Brown Chapel during services that she, Booker and Brown attended. “And they will never give up. . . . They are motivated every single day to try to suppress rights.”

She urged worshipers to “redouble our efforts for the 21st-century civil rights movement.”

Booker told his story in the context of the broader civil rights movement, recounting how his parents faced discrimination in the 1960s as they attempted to buy a home in a white neighborhood in New Jersey. A white lawyer who helped his family at the time, he said, was inspired by the events in Selma.

“The dream is under attack. The dreamers are in danger,” Booker said. “And we need each other more than we realize in this country.”

He added, “People feel the forces tearing us apart are greater than those bringing us together. It’s time for us to defend the dream. It’s time that we dare to dream again in America.”

The unity event — called the Martin and Coretta King Unity Breakfast — was held at a community college named after George Wallace, the segregationist Democratic governor who four times ran unsuccessfully for president.

“How sad it is that 54 years later, we are still fighting for the right to vote,” Sanders said. “It’s our turn to demand that we end all voter suppression in this country.”

During the breakfast, Sanders mostly sat at a table watching the speakers as Booker made the rounds, mingling at various tables, hopping onto the stage to exchange whispers with the Rev. Jesse Jackson, and posing for selfies with anyone who asked.

Brown, who told reporters that he will decide on a presidential bid by the end of March, also circulated among the mostly African American attendees, asking about their lives.

Asked how he could compete in a diverse field of candidates, and with an increasingly diverse electorate, Brown said he would let his record speak for itself.

“If I run, I’ll be the only Democrat on that stage who voted against the Iraq War. I’ll be the only Democrat on that stage who supported marriage equality 20 years ago. I’ll be the only person on that stage who has a longtime F from the NRA,” Brown said. He pointed to his face. “I can change a lot of things, but I can’t change this part of me, right?”

David Weigel contributed to this report.