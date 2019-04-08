Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) speaks at the Heartland Forum in Storm Lake, Iowa, on March 30. (Nati Harnik/AP)

Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Monday that she raised $5.2 million during her first seven weeks in the 2020 presidential race.

The figure puts the Minnesota Democrat at just over $8 million total raised as of the end of March and leaves her with $7 million cash on hand, according to her campaign.

Klobuchar kicked off her presidential campaign with a speech in Minneapolis on Feb. 10 in which she cast herself as a pragmatic Midwesterner with competence and mettle.

It remains unclear how much of Klobuchar’s total is for the general election and how much is for the primary. A Klobuchar campaign spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for details.

Official first-quarter fundraising numbers are not due until April 15, which means any numbers provided before then come directly from the campaign and are not subject to public scrutiny.

Some candidates who have already announced their numbers have revealed eye-popping totals.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) raised $18.2 million in the first quarter and has a total of $28 million in his campaign account, according to his campaign manager. Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) raised $12 million in the same period, while former congressman Beto O’Rourke (D-Tex.) raised $9.4 million.

Sanders and O’Rourke each raised more than $6 million within 24 hours of announcing their campaigns.

Klobuchar’s haul puts her on par with Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), who has raised more than $5 million. South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg — who has yet to formally declare his candidacy — reported raising $7 million in the first quarter.

Eighty-five percent of Klobuchar’s donors gave less than $100, according to her campaign.

Chelsea Janes contributed to this report.