Sen. Bernie Sanders, the independent senator from Vermont who ended his presidential bid Wednesday, said on a live stream hosted by former vice president Joe Biden that he was endorsing Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

“Joe, I know that there is an enormous responsibility on your shoulders right now, and it is imperative that all of us work together,” Sanders said on the livestream.

Biden responded: “Your endorsement means a great deal. It means a great deal to me.”