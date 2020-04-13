Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont ended his presidential campaign on Wednesday, clearing the way for former vice president Joe Biden to become the party’s nominee. The Trump campaign greeted the news that the president had a presumptive nominee to run against with two very different and conflicting messages. Biden still must pick his running mate; here are 11 logical picks for him.

Tuesday’s primary in Wisconsin went forward after a last-minute legal battle; the day opened with voters standing in long lines. See what elections are coming up and which have moved.

