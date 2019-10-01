The third-quarter figures announced by the campaign rival his $26 million haul at this point in the primary campaign in 2015, when he stunned the Democratic field by nearly matching the total of his opponent, Hillary Clinton, with an infusion of money from donors giving less than $200. Yet this time, he is facing more than a dozen opponents.

One of them, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, announced early Tuesday that his campaign raised more than $19.1 million in the third quarter — less than Sanders did but an amount that gives him staying power in a crowded field.

Sanders campaign officials have expressed confidence in recent weeks about their fundraising. In September, the campaign announced it had amassed 1 million donors faster than any campaign in history — a milestone that officials said reflected enduring excitement surrounding the campaign.

The massive third-quarter haul is welcome news for Sanders supporters, who have seen their candidate fall behind former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) in some recent polls. The Sanders campaign has also been dealing with staff turmoil in the key early states of Iowa and New Hampshire.

But Sanders’s formidable fundraising email list, which has been without an equal in recent years, could help him weather those challenges into a crucial fall stretch.

Buttigieg’s reported third-quarter contributions were less than what his campaign raised in the second quarter — when he surpassed all of his Democratic opponents with $24.8 million. But they were far greater than his first-quarter total of $7.1 million, when he entered the race as a relative unknown.

His campaign has spent the past quarter aggressively building out its operation and investing in early states, notably rolling out television ads in Iowa that seek to differentiate Buttigieg from Warren and Sanders when it comes to health care.

In addition, Buttigieg has more than doubled his staff members in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada over the past several months, from 107 to 227. The campaign also now has 42 field offices throughout the country, 20 of which were opened in Iowa in September.

While Sanders’s support in the polls has fluctuated in his second run for president, his fundraising ability has been a reliable asset that has continued to stun some Democrats. He raised $6 million in the 24 hours after launching his campaign in February, prompting some leading Democrats to express surprise at his quick early pace.

So far, Sanders’s presidential campaign has raised $61.5 million. Campaign officials declined Tuesday to specify how much he had in cash on hand by the end of the quarter.

Candidates have until Oct. 15 to file fundraising reports with the Federal Election Commission, but those with noteworthy numbers typically share their totals soon after a quarter ends. Monday was the final day of the third quarter, which began July 1.

As the midnight deadline loomed Monday, Democratic campaigns peppered supporters with appeals.

“Here’s the truth: We’ve sent a number of fundraising emails about tonight’s deadline because, quite honestly, these messages are how we fund this campaign,” read a Sanders campaign email Monday night, sent just hours before the close of quarter.

The final day of the third quarter was the second-biggest fundraising day of the Sanders campaign, officials said.

The average contribution since the Sanders campaign launched was $19, officials said.

In a statement, campaign manager Faiz Shakir compared Sanders’s appeal to small-dollar donors to President Trump, who has consistently drawn donations from individuals giving less than $200.

Their contributions can fuel campaigns for a longer period of time, because it takes longer for such donors to reach the $2,800 maximum they can donate to a primary campaign.

The Democratic nominee will eventually face off against Trump’s successful small-dollar fundraising operation.

“Media elites and professional pundits have tried repeatedly to dismiss this campaign, and yet working-class Americans keep saying loudly and clearly that they want a political revolution,” Shakir said in the statement.

Sanders and Warren have opted not to host private fundraisers catering to wealthy campaign donors.

Still, Sanders has supplemented his online fundraising with occasional in-person events his campaign has dubbed “grass-roots fundraisers.” These unique gatherings, held in big cities such as San Francisco and New York, have featured far lower entry fees than candidates catering to wealthier donors typically charge.

One such event in Hollywood in late July included opening musical performers. Actor Danny Glover appeared at a San Francisco fundraiser in June.

The events have been built into Sanders’s campaign schedule when it makes sense, officials said. Sanders has kept up a busy campaign pace in recent weeks, often making multiple stops a day and sometimes swinging through more than one state in a day.

Democratic donors responding to a flurry of appeals fueled campaigns and groups with a record-breaking amount of small-dollar donations on the last day of the third quarter, according to ActBlue, a Democratic fundraising platform.

ActBlue announced that the platform on Monday had recorded the largest number of individual contributions in a day since its founding in 2004.

