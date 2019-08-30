Sen. Bernie Sanders plans to release a new proposal to cancel $81 billion worth of medical debt Americans are struggling to pay off, according to his presidential campaign, adding to a suite of ideas that would represent the largest expansion of the nation’s social safety net in decades.

The proposal, which the Vermont independent teased at a town hall event here Friday — his campaign is still formulating it — would spur the federal government to negotiate and pay off all past-due medical bills in collection that have been reported to credit agencies, his campaign said.

But there are many yet-to-be-determined elements of the plan, such as how much it would cost and how it would be paid for under a Sanders presidency. The campaign said Sanders plans to release the proposal in the next month.

“We are introducing legislation that would end all medical debt in this country,” Sanders told reporters here Friday after campaigning at an outdoor festival. “And the bottom line is, it is an insane and cruel system which says to people that they have to go deeply into debt or go bankrupt because of what? Because they came down with cancer or they came down with heart disease or they came down with Alzheimer’s or whatever.”

Sanders’s campaign for the Democratic nomination rests heavily on creating a Medicare-for-all system, under which the government would provide health insurance to all Americans in exchange for new taxes. The intent of the medical debt plan, his campaign said, was to deal with the crippling financial impact facing Americans before that system is realized.

The plan, which would be separate from Medicare-for-all, would not offer immediate assistance to Americans who have been keeping their medical payments current. But it would create a new legal framework to ensure that no credit scores are negatively affected by unpaid medical bills, the campaign said. The proposal also would repeal parts of a 2005 bankruptcy bill.

Asked where it got the $81 billion figure, the campaign pointed to a study published in Health Affairs in 2018. Pressed further, the campaign declined to say how, specifically, the government would identify the debt in collections — whether it would do so on its own or rely on individuals to report it.

In addition to his health care plans, Sander also has proposed eliminating all student loan debt — a polarizing idea that has brought both praise and criticism.