Sen. Bernie Sanders won the support of a national labor union on Monday, as the United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America threw its weight behind the independent from Vermont, giving him a rare commodity in the Democratic presidential race.

The union, which represents some 35,000 workers, announced the endorsement at its biennial convention in Pittsburgh, where Sanders spoke Monday morning. It is the first endorsement Sanders has received from a national union this year.

The only other national union that has made an endorsement in the Democratic contest is the International Association of Fire Fighters, which backed former vice president Joe Biden shortly after he declared his candidacy. That union includes about 300,000 members in the United States and Canada.

In a statement, the newly endorsing union’s president, Peter Knowlton, said Sanders “understands the need for workers to have a democratic, independent union movement that is unafraid to challenge Corporate America’s stranglehold on our economy.”

Sanders, who delivered a fiery address at the convention lambasting President Trump and vowing to stand up for workers, said the endorsement “means a lot.” In his speech, Sanders said that if he were elected president, he would double the number of workers in unions during his first four years in office.

“It’s time that the working class got on the offensive,” said Sanders, who received loud applause from the audience.

Major labor unions are taking their time this year to vet Democratic presidential candidates, many of whom are casting themselves as champions of workers. The wide-open race for union support mirrors the competitive overall primary and marks a shift from four years ago.

By this point in the 2016 race, Sanders had won the support of National Nurses United, a 150,000-member union that spent millions of dollars on the senator’s behalf. The 650,000-member International Association of Machinists, meanwhile, had endorsed Hillary Clinton, who went on to win the nomination.

While Clinton won over most labor unions in the primary, Sanders allies worked to capitalize on the senator’s popularity with rank-and-file members. This year, more labor unions are involving their membership in their endorsement votes.

The 15,000-member National Union of Healthcare Workers, for example, is inviting candidates to a forum, after which its rank-and-file members will vote on who to support. Other unions are sponsoring town halls and other events where members can get to know the candidates better.

The embrace by most Democratic candidates of positions labor unions have demanded — they now broadly oppose the sweeping Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement and back a $15 federal minimum wage, for example — has removed some of the urgency for unions to wade into the fluid race.

“When it’s time to come together, we’ll come together,” Randi Weingarten, the president of the influential American Federation of Teachers, said in an interview this year. “That could be after Super Tuesday; that could be after the Democratic National Convention.”