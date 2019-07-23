Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has long championed a $15-an-hour minimum wage, making it a key element of his agenda during both his 2016 campaign and his current effort. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Unionized organizers for the presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) approved a pay raise proposal from management late Monday, following a tense internal standoff in which employees had argued they were not being paid the wages Sanders advocates in his rhetoric.

Sanders confirmed the deal in an interview Tuesday on CNN, saying he was “happy to tell you . . . that offer was just accepted.” Details of the plan were not immediately known.

The arrangement came after organizers battled Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir for higher salaries. The Washington Post reported on Thursday that campaign employees had argued to Shakir that the compensation levels did not meet the principles Sanders advocates, invoking his campaign speeches as they made their case.

It was unclear whether the changes would satisfy most of the field organizers for the long run, or whether future tensions would arise with management. It also was unclear what if any role Sanders played in the process and when he first learned about the dispute.

A draft proposal union members were preparing to send Shakir last week estimated that field organizers were working 60 hours per week at minimum, dropping their average hourly pay to less than $13.

Sanders has long championed a $15-an-hour minimum wage, making it a key element of his agenda during both his 2016 campaign and his current effort, so the complaints by his workers threatened to undercut his argument that he is best positioned to fight for working class Americans.

The Sanders campaign pays its interns, who are compensated hourly, at least $15 per hour.

The Sanders campaign made history in March when it announced that all employees below the rank of deputy director would be represented by a union. The union and the campaign reached a collective bargaining agreement that went into effect on May 2.

But the pay for organizers, a key element in Sanders’s effort to build a political movement, soon became problematic. On May 17, Shakir convened an all-staff meeting and recommended raising their pay to $42,000, according to an email he later wrote to staff. The draft union document indicated he was also seeking to extend the workweek to six days.

The union rejected Shakir’s proposal because the raise would have elevated field staff to a pay level responsible for paying more of their own health-care costs, according to the union draft.

Other campaigns have revealed their compensation structure for field organizers, who work on the front lines of voter contact efforts.

Andrew Bates, a spokesman for former vice president Joe Biden, said interns on the Biden campaign are paid at a rate of $15 an hour and that field organizers are paid a salary of $4,000 a month, or $48,000 a year.

The hours that organizers work each week vary, Bates said. During a 60-hour workweek, which is typical for presidential campaign organizers, they would be making the equivalent of $16.67 an hour. Biden campaign employees are not unionized.

Field organizers working for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) make $3,500 a month, according to the Warren campaign, or $42,000 a year.

The campaign of Pete Buttigieg (D), the mayor of South Bend, Ind., said its organizers are paid $3,500 a month and work 50-hour weeks, a rate of about $16 an hour. The campaign for former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke (D) said base pay for all staff is $50,400 annually.