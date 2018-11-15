Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (Nev.) announced that she will serve as chairman of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. (Yuri Gripas/Reuters)

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (Nev.) has been tapped as the new chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, becoming the first Latina to lead Senate Democrats’ campaign arm.

Cortez Masto, who was Nevada attorney general before winning election to the Senate in 2016, will take over the role from Sen. Chris Van Hollen (Md.).

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said that Cortez Masto will “help us fight to regain the majority in 2020.”

“Catherine Cortez Masto was our first choice for DSCC Chairwoman because she has demonstrated the attributes we want in a leader: She breaks glass ceilings, is hard-working, astute politically, an outstanding fundraiser and respected by every member of our caucus,” Schumer said.

In a nod to Democratic gains in Nevada’s Senate and gubernatorial races this year, Cortez Masto said she is “committed to replicating the blue wave America saw in Nevada throughout the entire country and electing a Senate Democratic majority in 2020.”

Republicans have tapped Sen. Todd C. Young (Ind.) to chair their party’s Senate campaign arm, the National Republican Senatorial Committee.