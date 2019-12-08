Her work for some of the companies doesn’t fit neatly with her current presidential campaign brand as a crusader against corporate interests.
For instance, the documents released Sunday show that Warren made about $80,000 from work she did for creditors in the energy company Enron’s bankruptcy and $20,000 as a consultant for Dow Chemical, a company that was trying to limit the liability it faced from silicone breast implants that were made by a connected firm.
Among the highest-paying consultant work was nearly $190,000 for what her campaign described as representing a chain of department stores.
Warren had previously released a list of about 50 cases that she worked on earlier this year, but the descriptions of the work were at times misleading and the amount of income and dates for her work were not included.
The disclosure comes as a rival for the Democratic presidential nomination, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, has escalated his attacks on her, demanding that she release tax returns from the years when she consulted for companies. Warren in turn has asked him to name his clients from his time as a consultant at McKinsey & Co. and demanded that he open his fundraisers to the media.
Warren released the summary hours after a campaign event in South Carolina, where she dinged unnamed primary opponents “who have decided to finance their campaigns by doing closed-door fundraisers, sucking up to the corporate executives, the millionaires, the billionaires.” The line appeared aimed at Buttigieg.
Warren, who typically has avoided attacking other primary candidates, called Buttigieg out by name last week, saying he should release the names of his major fundraisers.
However, speaking to reporters in Charleston on Sunday night, Warren declined to say whether there was reason to believe Buttigieg had been making promises to donors behind closed doors.
“I’ve talked about this for the last couple of days, answering a lot of questions about it, and I really don’t have anything to add that I haven’t already said,” Warren said.
Amy B Wang in Charleston contributed to this report.