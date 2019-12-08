Three candidates have dropped out of the race in recent days, the most prominent of whom was Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California. Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and former congressman Joe Sestak have also dropped out, weeks after two late entrants, Mike Bloomberg and Deval Patrick, joined. There are now 15 candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination.

The candidates: Former vice president Joe Biden; South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); billionaire Tom Steyer; and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) appear to have qualified for the December debate.

Where they stand: Candidates have laid out where they stand on a number of issues, including economic inequality, health care, immigration, changes to government, climate change, education and foreign policy. Answer some of the questions yourself and see who agrees with you.

