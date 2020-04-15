Sen. Elizabeth Warren endorsed Joe Biden on Wednesday, the latest in a string of high-profile Democratic party leaders to publicly back the party’s presumptive nominee.

“In this moment of crisis, it’s more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government—and I’ve seen Joe Biden help our nation rebuild,” Warren said in a tweet.

Until this morning, Warren was the highest profile former competitor to remain on the sidelines. Her backing comes after former president Barack Obama and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt) threw their support to Biden earlier this week.