Warren, 70, entered the Democratic Party race in February 2019 after months of anticipation and quickly built a formidable organization. She eschewed large-dollar fundraisers, often saying that defeating President Trump would take a true grass-roots movement.

Warren at times electrified voters and attracted big crowds, and at several points she seemed a good bet to win the nomination. She turned in powerful debate performances, issued dozens of policy proposals and was an impassioned, efficient campaigner.

But in the end, her effort to straddle the liberal and centrist wings of the Democratic Party left her a toehold in neither, as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former vice president Joe Biden consolidated control over their respective camps.

Warren’s departure is now likely to renew questions about how a Democratic field that started out historically diverse and featured several accomplished women has been whittled down to two older white men.

After campaigning energetically for more than a year, Warren came in third in Iowa on Feb. 3 and fourth in New Hampshire a week later, a disappointing outcome she later said dryly was not “the way we wanted it to go.”

“It hurts to care so much, work so hard, and still fall a little short,” her campaign wrote in a fundraising email after the New Hampshire primary.

Still, Warren vowed to press on through Super Tuesday, when more than a third of delegates were up for grabs, and indeed through all 57 states and territories. But on March 3 the Super Tuesday results fell below even these lowered expectations, punctuated by Warren’s third-place finish in her home state of Massachusetts.

Warren was the last surviving woman among the major Democratic presidential candidates, outlasting Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). But on the campaign trail, Warren initially focused not on gender but on her anti-corruption message, a proposed wealth tax on the very rich, and, later, health-care and student debt.

She produced so many policy proposals that “I have a plan for that!” became a mantra for her campaign, a point of pride for her supporters and ultimately something for her opponents to exploit.

When Warren did incorporate gender into her messaging, it was often low-key: She made “pinkie promises” with young girls who came to her town halls, for example, telling them she was running for president “because that’s what girls do.”

The senator spoke of the wave of women who “came off the sidelines” after Trump’s inauguration and helped elect female candidates to Congress and other offices in 2018. Warren centered several of her significant speeches — including her formal campaign launch in Lawrence, Mass. — on women in history who fought for their rights and effected change.

As the primary race wore on and the number of women in the field dwindled, Warren keyed her pitch more directly to female voters. In December’s Democratic debate, moderators poked at a dispute that had been brewing for days between Warren and Sanders over a private meeting in 2018 during which Sanders reportedly said a woman could not win the presidency.

Onstage, Sanders flatly denied making any such remarks. “How could anybody in a million years not believe that a woman could not be president of the United States?” Sanders said.

Warren, who insisted she was “not here to try to fight with Bernie,” said she disagreed with Sanders — suggesting that he had in fact made those remarks — adding that she wanted to address head-on the question of a woman’s electability.

“Look at the men on this stage. Collectively they have lost 10 elections,” Warren said. “The only people on this stage who have won every single election that they’ve been in are the women, Amy and me!”

On the other end of the debate stage, Klobuchar nodded and raised her hand as the crowd laughed.

About two months later, Warren would again praise Klobuchar, this time for her stronger-than-expected performance in New Hampshire.

“I also want to congratulate my friend Amy Klobuchar for showing just how wrong the pundits can be when they count a woman out,” Warren said the night of the primary. Klobuchar ultimately dropped out of the race on March 2 and endorsed Biden.

In February, Warren was asked whether she felt women were judged by a double standard on the debate stage.

“This is what women face all the time — it’s always ‘too much of this’ or ‘too much of that,’ ” Warren told MSNBC. “But you put your head down, do your job and you keep on going. Or, you might say, ‘We persist.’ ”

The “persist” slogan reflected her self-described identity as a relentless fighter who never gives up. In 2017, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) warned Warren that she was violating Senate rules during a floor speech, saying, “She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted.” Warren and her supporters eagerly seized on the phrase.

Warren’s soaring political career and forceful liberal rhetoric made her a potential presidential candidate almost from the moment she was elected to the Senate in 2012. She considered a presidential run in 2016, and in the summer of 2018, New York magazine put Warren on the cover with the headline, “Front Runner?”

But Warren also made mistakes early on. Even before her presidential run, she took a DNA test in an effort to quell the fallout from her inaccurate claims of Native American heritage. The move backfired, and the controversy never fully died.

During the campaign, Warren became entangled in a messy debate over her health platform — initially, she backed Sanders’s Medicare-for-all proposal, then seemed to back away from it while offering a complicated financing plan.

And Warren’s rejection of big-dollar donors led to clashes with some opponents over whether she lived up to her own professed standards. One rival, former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg, accused her of demanding impossible “purity tests.”

Warren spent most of her career as a law professor, eventually at Harvard, and she did not run for any public office until 2012, when she knocked incumbent Republican Scott Brown from his U.S. Senate seat in Massachusetts.

Before entering politics, Warren was best known for her work in bankruptcy law and for spearheading the creation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, an agency aimed at reining in abuses by big banks. President Barack Obama signed the legislation creating the CFPB in 2010.

On the campaign trail, Warren, who was born in Oklahoma as the youngest of four children and the only girl, drew frequently on her professional background and her upbringing on “the ragged edge of the middle class” as she railed against an ostensibly rigged system. The government, she argued, worked “great for giant, multinational corporations” rather than middle-class families.

She tied almost every issue to “corruption” and the power of lobbyists over politicians in Washington. Warren argued for rolling back the filibuster, a parliamentary maneuver that makes it difficult for most bills to pass the Senate, which she saw as a way for conservative senators and the corporations who support them to block liberal legislation.

She also spoke of a wealth tax that would impose a 2 percent annual levy on households with a net worth between $50 million and $1 billion. The tax would increase to 3 percent for household wealth above $1 billion.