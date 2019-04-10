Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday released her 2018 tax return, which showed more than $900,000 in family income . The move made her the latest presidential candidate to provide the most recent personal finance information as Democratic rivals pressure one another to be more transparent and counter President Trump’s unwillingness to release any of his tax documents.

Warren’s tax return release followed that of several other candidates — including Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee — and came a day after Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.) promised to release his returns by Monday.

In August, Warren released 10 years of her tax returns, a period that covers her tenure representing Massachusetts in the Senate. She has filed legislation that would require the Internal Revenue Service to release the tax returns of presidential and vice presidential candidates for the previous eight years, as well as during each year in federal elective office.

“There’s a crisis of faith in government — and that’s because the American people think the government works for the wealthy and well-connected, not for them,” Warren said in a statement. “And they’re right. I’ve put out eleven years of my tax returns because no one should ever have to guess who their elected officials are working for. Doing this should be law.”

According to her returns, Warren and her husband, Bruce Mann, reported earning $905,742 in total income, including $176,280 from her Senate salary and $324,687 from her books. She and Mann, a Harvard Law School professor, paid $230,965 in taxes. They reported donating $50,138 to charity.

Sanders pledged in February to release 10 years of tax returns, and several times has said they would come out “soon.” On Tuesday, he said they would be released by April 15, and would reveal that he is a millionaire, which he attributed to income from a book deal.

Former congressman Beto O’Rourke (Tex.), who entered the presidential contest in March, has said that he plans to release his tax returns but has not said when.

Former vice president Joe Biden, who is likely to enter the race later this month, has released 18 years of tax returns covering a time period up to 2015. He has not yet committed to releasing additional returns.