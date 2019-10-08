The endorsement was not unexpected — Feinstein earlier indicated she favored Biden and recently held a fundraiser for him at her San Francisco home. The announcement comes at a time when Harris has been fading in polls and is struggling to regain her earlier momentum in the 2020 contest.
Feinstein says Biden “will continue the fight to restore the soul of the nation from the Oval Office.”
