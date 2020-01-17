Gardner is considered the nation’s most vulnerable Republican senator up for reelection in 2020. He reported raising $6.4 million in the initial three quarters of 2019 and has yet to disclose his tally for the final quarter.
One of his main Democratic rivals, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, said this week that he raised $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
