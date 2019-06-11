Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) speaks during a campaign stop at the Convivum Urban Farmstead on June 10, 2019 in Dubuque, Iowa. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) said that if she wins the race for the White House, her Justice Department would have “no choice” but to prosecute President Trump.

Harris made the remarks in an interview with NPR that aired Wednesday.

“I believe that they would have no choice, and that they should. Yes. There has to be accountability,” Harris said when asked whether she would want her DOJ to go forward with obstruction of justice charges against Trump if he is not impeached.

Harris, a former California attorney general and San Francisco district attorney, added that “the president is not above the law.”

In his only public remarks to date since concluding his investigation, now-former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III said last month that his office could neither clear nor accuse Trump of obstructing justice, noting that the Constitution “requires a process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse a sitting president of wrongdoing.”

The Mueller team also stated in its report that prosecutors are prevented from accusing the commander in chief of a crime due to DOJ guidance prohibiting the indictment of a sitting president.

The NPR interview does not mark the first time Harris has tackled the question of whether the Department of Justice should pursue charges against Trump after he leaves office. Asked by an attendee at a recent campaign event in South Carolina, Harris responded that she would have to consider prosecuting Trump after his presidency.

Harris told NPR that she has “seen prosecution of cases on much less evidence” than what the Mueller team’s investigation has unearthed about Trump’s actions.

But asked about the prospect of Trump going on trial and serving jail time as a former president, Harris demurred.

“Well, the facts and the evidence will take the process where it leads,” she said. “But I have read the Mueller report. I do believe that we should believe Bob Mueller when he tells us essentially that the only reason an indictment was not returned is because of a memo in the Department of Justice that suggests you cannot indict a sitting president.”

